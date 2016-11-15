Huskies DC Pete Kwiatkowski on pass rush: ‘We’ve got to get better’

Here is some of what Huskies defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said today about Arizona State, UW’s pass rush, Azeem Victor’s injury and more.
(On team reaction after loss to USC) “Yeah, no one’s happy, but onward and upward. We’re on to the next game, Arizona State, it’s going to be a big challenge. Those backs are really good. Quarterback’s mobile. So we’ve got a good challenge in front of us.”
(On defending ASU’s ‘sparky’ package) “They’ve got an extra guy a the point of attack. In a traditional sense, when you’re defending offenses, you don’t usually account for the quarterback. Now, the quarterback is a 6-2, 230-pound running back, so yeah, we’ve got to spend time on that and make sure we fit it up and get the guy on the ground.”
(On DJ Beavers filling in for Azeem Victor) “DJ did well. Any time you lose a guy it’s always a downer and a bummer, but going out there, it was an opportunity he made the most out of. Expect him to go out there and perform at a high level.”
(On Brandon Wellington, who could also play some at middle linebacker now) “Brandon’s been on a lot of special teams, been repping in some of these other games late. He’s been getting reps during practice. so he’s got to kick it into overdrive. He’s going to get a lot more reps and a lot more opportunities to go out there and show what he can do.”
(On Beavers and Wellington as players) “They’re competitive guys, and athletic, and for those guys, no one ever wants to get a position this way, but it is what it is, and now it’s their opportunity to go out there and show what he can do.”
(On Victor’s attitude since his injury) “I have not seen him. I think he just got out of the hospital … Monday. I think he’s just home laid up. But from what I hear, he’s going to be able to be weight-bearing on it once the pain subsides.”
(Sounds like it was a pretty positive prognosis) “Best-case scenario. Sounds like there was no soft-tissue damage and just straight bone, and that heals the fastest.”
(Some fans seem pretty concerned about the pass rush...) “I’m always concerned about the pass rush.”
(How do you improve?) “We’ve got to get better. It’s Game 11, right? So we are what we are. WE’ve got to get better and we’ve got to do some things – I can do some things as far as defenses that we run that can help things out from that perspective.
(Blitz more?) “We might drop nine and rush two, right, and trick ‘em that way.”
(Did the USC game illustrate the give and take involved in sending extra pressure) “Yes and no. It’s all … we’re going to do all that stuff. At the end of the day, you’re going to have to tune in and find out.”
Comments