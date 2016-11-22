Washington Huskies up to No. 5 in most recent College Football Playoff rankings

The Washington Huskies moved up one spot to No. 5 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday afternoon.
Washington (10-1, 7-1 in Pac-12) debuted three weeks ago at No. 5, moved up to No. 4, fell to No. 6 after losing to USC, then moved up this week thanks to a victory over Arizona State coupled with a loss by Louisville, the previous No. 5 team.
The top four: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Clemson. Alabama is the only unbeaten, power-conference team in the country. Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson have one loss each.
Colorado is the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team at No. 9, with USC at No. 12, Utah at No. 22, Washington State at No. 23 and Stanford at No. 24. The Buffaloes moved up a spot after beating WSU, the Trojans moved up a spot after beating UCLA, the Utes fell 10 spots after losing at home to Oregon, WSU fell one spot after losing to Colorado and Stanford stayed in the same spot.
The Huskies have an opportunity to record another top-25 victory on Friday when they face Washington State in the Apple Cup. UW’s two top-25 victories so far came against Utah and Stanford, so the Utes’ loss to Oregon obviously didn’t help UW’s resume.
Wisconsin, with two losses, checked in at No. 6. Penn State, Oklahoma, Colorado and Oklahoma State rounded out the top 10.
Fourth Rankings: The #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Top 25. pic.twitter.com/4uweznJUyu— CFBPlayoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 23, 2016
