Jake Browning voted Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year; school-record 9 Huskies make first-team all-conference

Washington’s best season in 16 years resulted in a record number of Huskies voted first-team All-Pac-12.
There are nine of them, led by quarterback Jake Browning, who was voted Offensive Player of the Year after completing 65.0 percent of his passes for 3,162 yards with 40 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions. He also ranks fourth nationally in passing efficiency.
Freshman safety Taylor Rapp was voted the conference’s Defensive Freshman of the Year after totaling 42 tackles and two interceptions as a regular starter in his first year at UW.
Other first-team selections, in addition to Browning: tailback Myles Gaskin; receiver John Ross, offensive linemen Trey Adams and Jake Eldrenkamp; linebacker Azeem Victor; defensive lineman Elijah Qualls; and defensive backs Budda Baker and Sidney Jones.
Eldrenkamp and Adams are the first UW offensive linemen to make first-team all-conference since 2001.
UW also had four second-team selections: offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, defensive lineman Vita Vea, linebacker Keishawn Bierria and return specialist Dante Pettis.
Washington State had two first-team picks: receiver Gabe Marks and safety Shalom Luani. The Cougars also landed quarterback Luke Falk and defensive end Hercules Mata’afa on the second team.
UW’s five honorable mentions: tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, defensive back Kevin King, tight end Drew Sample, linebacker Psalm Wooching.
WSU’s six honorable mentions: receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman Cody O’Connell, offensive lineman Cole Madison, offensive lineman Riley Sorenson, running back Jamal Morrow and linebacker Peyton Pelluer.
USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year; USC quarterback Sam Darnold is the Offensive Freshman of the Year; and Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre is Coach of the Year.
Here is the release from the conference with the full all-Pac-12 listing.
Pac-12 all-conference 2016 by christiancaple on Scribd
Comments