Huskies Insider Blog

December 2, 2016 5:00 PM

Washington vs. Colorado: Live updates from the Pac-12 championship game

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Follow along as the Washington Huskies face the Colorado Buffaloes in tonight’s Pac-12 championship game here at Levi’s Stadium. FOX has the telecast.

Live Blog Pac-12 football championship game live updates
&nbsp;

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

OC Jonathan Smith previews Colorado

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos