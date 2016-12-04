John Ross, Budda Baker, Keishawn Bierria among Huskies honored at team’s postseason awards banquet

John Ross was named most outstanding offensive player, Budda Baker was most outstanding defensive and Keishawn Bierria won the Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award at Washington’s postseason awards banquet, among other honorees.
Lavon Coleman and Ezekiel Turner shared most outstanding special-teams player honors.
More team awards, per UW’s official release:
Husky Excellence Award
Lavon Coleman & Connor O'Brien
Make-a-Wish Award
Darrell Daniels and Cameron Van Winkle
Don James Perseverance Award
Damion Turpin and Jeff Lindquist
101 Club Academic Award
Jake Eldrenkamp
Academic Achievement Award
Psalm Wooching
John P. Angel Lineman of the Year
Jake Eldrenkamp
L. Wait Rising Front 7 Man of the Year
Greg Gaines
Earle T. Glant Tough Husky
Chico McClatcher
Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award
Joe Mathis (Oregon game)
Tyee Sports Council Community Service Award
Kevin King
Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP
Daniel Bridge-Gadd
Mark Drennan Defensive Scout Squad MVP
Byron Murphy
Brian Stapp Special Teams Scout Squad MVP
Ralph Kinne
Travis Spring Most Outstanding Freshmen
Taylor Rapp
Husky Fever 12th Man Award
Hayden Schuh
Iron Husky Award
Shane Brostek
Ultimate Loco Perros Award
Byron Murphy
Apple Cup Play of the Game
Dante Pettis (61-yard touchdown reception)
Kurt Gegner Memorial Award
Kyle Thomas (equipment), Jordan Clizer (video), Anna DeLeo (training room)
