December 4, 2016 6:51 PM

John Ross, Budda Baker, Keishawn Bierria among Huskies honored at team’s postseason awards banquet

John Ross was named most outstanding offensive player, Budda Baker was most outstanding defensive and Keishawn Bierria won the Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award at Washington’s postseason awards banquet, among other honorees.

Lavon Coleman and Ezekiel Turner shared most outstanding special-teams player honors.

More team awards, per UW’s official release:

Husky Excellence Award

Lavon Coleman & Connor O'Brien

Make-a-Wish Award

Darrell Daniels and Cameron Van Winkle

Don James Perseverance Award

Damion Turpin and Jeff Lindquist

101 Club Academic Award

Jake Eldrenkamp

Academic Achievement Award

Psalm Wooching

John P. Angel Lineman of the Year

Jake Eldrenkamp

L. Wait Rising Front 7 Man of the Year

Greg Gaines

Earle T. Glant Tough Husky

Chico McClatcher

Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award

Joe Mathis (Oregon game)

Tyee Sports Council Community Service Award

Kevin King

Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP

Daniel Bridge-Gadd

Mark Drennan Defensive Scout Squad MVP

Byron Murphy

Brian Stapp Special Teams Scout Squad MVP

Ralph Kinne

Travis Spring Most Outstanding Freshmen

Taylor Rapp

Husky Fever 12th Man Award

Hayden Schuh

Iron Husky Award

Shane Brostek

Ultimate Loco Perros Award

Byron Murphy

Apple Cup Play of the Game

Dante Pettis (61-yard touchdown reception)

Kurt Gegner Memorial Award

Kyle Thomas (equipment), Jordan Clizer (video), Anna DeLeo (training room)

