Huskies QB Jake Browning on Alabama: ‘They’re good, but you can’t let a good team get you away from what got you there’

Here is some of what Huskies quarterback Jake Browning said in his first media availability since UW was selected to face No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
(On getting some rest the last couple weeks) “I didn’t really throw a ton. Just get your body back and all that. I think everybody at this point in the season needs a little bit of time to get their bodies back, be full energy, full everything, kind of get refreshed a little bit and get ready for a bowl game.”
(How much Alabama film have you watched so far?) “I’ve watched a decent amount. Got to pace yourself a little bit so you don’t get burnt out. But that’ll all get amped up here pretty soon. Not a ton right now. When they announced we were going to play them, I watched a little bit. Now we’re back at practice and get back in the rhythm of things. You want to make sure you’re not just burning yourself out in the first week. we don’t play until the 31st. but I’ve definitely watched a lot.”
(Thoughts on Alabama’s defense) “I think they’re really good. Obviously every team we’re going to play, if you make it to this point, is going to be really good. I think probably the best defense we’re going to play, and (we’re) excited. Good opportunity to go against some of the best.”
(Similar to UW’s defense at all?) “They run some of the same stuff. Obviously they have little tweaks here and there that are different. You get to a certain point, there’s only so many defenses that are sound that you can run. So I think they do some stuff kind of similar but obviuosy a little bit diferent tweaks here and there.
(What makes their DBs so good?) “I think what helps their DBs – obviously they’re very good DBs – but the front seven, the front four, they’ve been able to get pressure with four, and the quarterback, you’ve got seven people dropping into protection, and you have pressure. Usually teams have to blitz to get pressure. So I think that’s helped. I think they have really good ball skills. They stand out even more because when they do pick a ball off or whatever, they’re trying to score. They’re not looking to go down.”
(On treating this like a true road game) “I think it’s pretty much a home game for them. It’s a lot closer to them than it is to us. We’ve played a lot of road games up to now, so we’ll be ready.”
(On where he has grown the most this season) “I would think my negative plays that I’ve had, they haven’t been picks. They’ve been incompletions or sacks. And so I think cutting down a lot on the picks. Maybe where I felt I had to force some things in last year, I’ve kind of, ‘OK, just live to play the next down.’ Make them really stop you for the whole drive (and) don’t just give them the easy way out and throw something up.”
(On trying to find advantages against Alabama’s defense) “I think we’re looking for advantages no matter who we’re playing. I don’t think we’re a team that’s going to come out and throw the ball every play, or come out and run the ball every play. We stay balanced and do our thing. They’re good, but you can’t let a good team get you away from what got you there. So we’re going to do our deal. We’ll probably have some different tweaks here and there, just like we do every other week. But you can’t let a good team get you out of your rhythm that got you there.”
(On how tired he felt after Colorado game) “I felt a lot better because we won. Winning helps, and losing sucks. I feel a lot better this year than we did at this point last year. I feel fine. Good.”
(On facing former Folsom High teammate Jonah Williams, now a freshman offensive lineman at Alabama) “Yeah, I talked to him a little bit here and there. Obviously we played in high school together. But he’s not going to be a guy that’s going to really say much, talk any crap to me or anything. I’m not going to say anything to him either. Just plan on saying hi before the game, play each other, and hopefully he misses every block and stays healthy.”
(Did you consider Alabama much when they offered you a scholarship?) “No, I didn’t really talk to them a ton. It was kind of one of those things where I talked to them just once briefly and they offered me. I kind of was thinking here (UW) already. I think I was like the 10th quarterback they offered or something like that. I’m not even sure if I committed right there that they would have taken me. I think it was one of those things where they offered me and wanted to test how much interest I had. It was just kind of far. I wanted to play in the Pac-12. I think it worked out for them, too.”
(It was Nick Saban who offered you, right?) “Yeah. I talked to (Lane) Kiffin, then talked to Saban briefly.”
Comments