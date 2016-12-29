Quoting Jake Browning and John Ross at Peach Bowl media day

Here are some quick quotes from Huskies quarterback Jake Browning and receiver John Ross during the early portion of Peach Bowl media day on Thursday morning at the Georgia Dome.
Q. What do you think about the Alabama defense?
JAKE BROWNING: I think that will be a huge challenge, obviously. The front seven is very good. The DBs know the front seven is very good so they're not looking to cover people forever. They're looking to jump stuff because you don't necessarily have time to do double moves, stuff like that.
I think, obviously, the best defense we've seen all year. Like I said, that's what we want. You get to this point, you want to play the best teams and so that means you're in the best games. So looking forward to it.
Q. You don't like doing this stuff?
JAKE BROWNING: It's fine. This is not the highlight of the week for me, but I think it's fine. It is what it is.
Q. Do you feel like the rest in between the regular season was good for you? Do you feel like your body kind of is feeling better after a long grind?
JAKE BROWNING: Yeah, I think it was 12 or 13 games, and yeah, I mean, I think everybody wanted that rest, I'm sure. Everybody on the team that, you know, even if you haven't been playing, if you're redshirting, you want that rest to get your body ready.
...
JOHN ROSS: I wake up and the first thing on my mind is practice. Well, the first thing on my mind is breakfast. Get up and fuel, you know. Then we got practice and after that, it's just time with my brothers, make sure my family's all right, which they are. Then coming to the game.
I don't think I need Instagram or Twitter to live. So I'm having fun. I'm not worried about that stuff.
Q. I'm just curious, Alabama's defensive backs, they try to put their hands on you a lot. Covered them several times. Is that something that's a little unique or different? Are there teams that you've played in the Pac-12 that remind you of that, or is that something you've had to work extra on in preparation for this game?
JOHN ROSS: No. USC, they jam. I want to say Oregon State. So we get press coverage. That's what we get. But I don't think teams will jam us a lot, you know. Just the fact that the way our scheme is set up and how well we do, you know, with Jake throwing the ball and things like that. So we do see a lot of press coverage and I do know they'll play much more than we've seen, but we'll be ready. Our coach does a great job of preparing us for all that. We'll do a good job.
Q. Obviously, that's something that you just got to fight through or use your quickness to beat, right?
JOHN ROSS: Yeah, and that's something we've been working on all season. I wrote that in my notes, watching film. Everyone will grab it. It's going to happen. It's supposed to happen, especially at this level, in college. They can put their hands on us. I think it's a rule, they can keep their hands on us all down the field.
That's when you've got to trust in your technique, trust in coaching and do what you've been doing all year.
