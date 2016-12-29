Huskies Insider Blog

December 29, 2016 12:48 PM

Jackson Sirmon, 2018 linebacker prospect, announces commitment to Huskies

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Jackson Sirmon, a linebacker prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, announced a commitment on Thursday to play football for the Washington Huskies.

Sirmon, who plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, is considered a 3-star prospect by Scout.com and also lists offers from Vanderbilt and Wisconsin. He is the cousin of Bothell High School quarterback Jacob Sirmon, who is committed to the Huskies, and is the son of former UW assistant coach Peter Sirmon, who is currently the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Mississippi State.

Jackson Sirmon and Jacob Sirmon are the only two players committed to UW in the 2018 class so far.

Here are some of Jackson Sirmon’s video highlights.

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos