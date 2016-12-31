Live updates from Washington’s national semifinal vs. Alabama in the Peach Bowl

Follow along as the No. 4 Washington Huskies face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT, and ESPN has the telecast.
December 31, 2016 11:29 AM
Follow along as the No. 4 Washington Huskies face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT, and ESPN has the telecast.
A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.
Comments