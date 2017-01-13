Hazen High School DE prospect Joe Tryon flips commitment from WSU to Huskies

Joe Tryon, a defensive end prospect from Renton’s Hazen High School, announced Friday that he has changed his commitment from Washington State to Washington.
Hometown DAWG pic.twitter.com/zdxuANPoWF— 6ft yeet 4️⃣1️⃣ (@joe_tryon) January 13, 2017
Tryon is rated by Scout.com as a 3-star prospect and the No. 23 defensive end on the west coast. He also reports offers from Oregon and Utah, and is listed by Scout.com as 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.
Tryon originally committed to WSU in early August.
Here are some of his highlights, via Hudl.
