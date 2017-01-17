Report: Huskies QB Jake Browning had shoulder surgery

According to a Seattle Times report, Huskies quarterback Jake Browning had surgery to repair his injured right shoulder. A six-week recovery is expected.
Browning, a sophomore in 2016, had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in UW history. He tied the Pac-12 record for single-season touchdown passes with 43, and finished seventh nationally in passing efficiency. But he struggled late in the season, completing only 9 of 24 pass attempts against Colorado in the Pac-12 championship game and 20-of-38 for 150 yards with two interceptions in UW’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Alabama.
The Huskies never acknowledged any injury to Browning during the season. But during a January interview with 710 AM radio, UW coach Chris Petersen subtly implied that Browning was affected by some kind of ailment late in the season.
“I do think he was fighting through some things as the season went on, because he’s a tough guy,” Petersen said vaguely, and then later: “... We don’t talk about who’s hurt and all this stuff, but Jake’s a tough kid, and I’ll just say that. He fought through some stuff.”
Browning finished sixth in this year’s Heisman Trophy voting, and will likely be among the early favorites to win the award next season.
Comments