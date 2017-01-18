Huskies Insider Blog

January 18, 2017 10:40 AM

Pac-12 announces 2017 football schedule; Huskies open at Rutgers, Apple Cup is on a Saturday

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

The Pac-12 (finally) announced the 2017 football schedule on Wednesday, and Washington’s schedule is posted below. Kickoff times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

The basics: Washington opens at Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 1, and opens Pac-12 play at Colorado on Sept. 23. The Apple Cup, in Seattle this year, will be played on a Saturday (Nov. 25). UW’s only weekday Pac-12 game is on the road, a Friday, Nov. 10 game at Stanford. The Huskies do not play USC or Arizona in 2017.

Here is the Huskies’ full schedule:

Fri., Sept. 1: Washington at Rutgers

Sat., Sept. 9: Montana at Washington

Sat., Sept. 16: Fresno State at Washington

Sat., Sept. 23: Washington at Colorado

Sat., Sept. 30: Washington at Oregon State

Sat., Oct. 7: California at Washington

Sat., Oct. 14: Washington at Arizona State

Sat., Oct. 21: BYE

Sat., Oct. 28: UCLA at Washington

Sat., Nov. 4: Oregon at Washington

Fri., Nov. 10: Washington at Stanford

Sat., Nov. 18: Utah at Washington

Sat., Nov. 25: Washington State at Washington

Fri., Dec. 1 or Sat., Dec. 2: Pac-12 Football Championship Game (ESPN)

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lorenzo Romar previews Huskies game vs. Colorado

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos