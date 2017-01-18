Pac-12 announces 2017 football schedule; Huskies open at Rutgers, Apple Cup is on a Saturday

The Pac-12 (finally) announced the 2017 football schedule on Wednesday, and Washington’s schedule is posted below. Kickoff times and TV information will be announced at a later date.
The basics: Washington opens at Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 1, and opens Pac-12 play at Colorado on Sept. 23. The Apple Cup, in Seattle this year, will be played on a Saturday (Nov. 25). UW’s only weekday Pac-12 game is on the road, a Friday, Nov. 10 game at Stanford. The Huskies do not play USC or Arizona in 2017.
Here is the Huskies’ full schedule:
Fri., Sept. 1: Washington at Rutgers
Sat., Sept. 9: Montana at Washington
Sat., Sept. 16: Fresno State at Washington
Sat., Sept. 23: Washington at Colorado
Sat., Sept. 30: Washington at Oregon State
Sat., Oct. 7: California at Washington
Sat., Oct. 14: Washington at Arizona State
Sat., Oct. 21: BYE
Sat., Oct. 28: UCLA at Washington
Sat., Nov. 4: Oregon at Washington
Fri., Nov. 10: Washington at Stanford
Sat., Nov. 18: Utah at Washington
Sat., Nov. 25: Washington State at Washington
Fri., Dec. 1 or Sat., Dec. 2: Pac-12 Football Championship Game (ESPN)
