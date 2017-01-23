Once committed to the Huskies, touted DT prospect Marlon Tuipulotu now headed to USC

The highest-rated recruit committed in Washington’s 2017 class says he no longer plans to play for the Huskies.
Marlon Tuipulotu, a 6-foot-2-1/2, 295-pound defensive tackle from Central High School in Independence, Oregon, considered among the top 60 recruits in the country by some services, posted a statement on his Twitter page Monday night announcing that he is now committed to the USC Trojans.
Please respect my decision and no interviews at this moment. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ViKdxgEX08— Marlon Tuipulotu (@marlont_51) January 24, 2017
Tuipulotu had been committed to the Huskies since mid-April, but visited USC recently, according to Scout.com, wooed by Trojans assistant Johnny Nansen, a former member of Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Washington. Scout.com considers Tuipulotu a four-star recruit and the No. 53 overall player in the 2017 class. He is the second recruit in his class to back out of a commitment to Washington (Sumner High running back Connor Wedington was the first).
In a story dated Jan. 16, Tuipulotu told Scout.com of his official visit to UW: “I loved my time up there just hanging out with all of the players and the other commits. It was a good chance for me to spend some time getting to know a few of my future teammates.” Less than a week later, USC was able to change his mind.
The Huskies currently have 15 known players committed in their 2017 recruiting class. Signing day is Wednesday, February 1.
