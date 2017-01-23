Edmonds-Woodway DE prospect Ali Gaye announces commitment to Huskies

Ali Gaye, a 3-star defensive end prospect from Edmonds-Woodway High School, announced a commitment to the Washington Huskies on Monday night.
I'm a DAWG for life!! WOOF!! pic.twitter.com/esINFJ15Sq— Ali Bomaye9️⃣4️⃣ (@aligaye24) January 24, 2017
Gaye, listed at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, reported offers from USC, Arizona, California and Mississippi, among others. Scout.com rates him as the No. 101 defensive end prospect in the 2017 class.
The Huskies now have 16 known players committed in this year’s class. Gaye’s commitment comes on the same day as defensive tackle Marlon Tuilupotu’s announcement that he will play for USC instead of Washington. Signing day is Wednesday, February 1.
Here are Gaye’s Hudl highlights:
