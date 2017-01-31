National signing day: Live updates as signatures come in for Huskies

The Washington Huskies are expected to announce a 17-player signing class on Wednesday. Prospects can sign beginning at 7 a.m. local time. Follow here for updates.
January 31, 2017 10:35 PM
The Washington Huskies are expected to announce a 17-player signing class on Wednesday. Prospects can sign beginning at 7 a.m. local time. Follow here for updates.
A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.
Comments