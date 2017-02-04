Lorenzo Romar after 107-66 loss to UCLA: ‘I didn’t recognize our team tonight’

Here is everything Huskies men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar said after Washington’s 107-66 loss to No. 11 UCLA on Saturday night at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
(Opening) “UCLA obviously is a very good basketball team. I don’t feel that was our basketball team tonight. I didn’t recognize our team tonight. We’ve dropped more games than we would have liked, obviously, but our team tonight was different. We started out early, we missed some really easy shots, they made a couple, and we just didn’t seem to have the fight in us tonight to really fight back and challenge a very potent offensive team in UCLA.”
(Why is that?) “I wish I knew. Tonight, I didn’t recognize our team.”
(Way you lost to USC have something to do with it?) “Perhaps. Again, like I said, we’ve dropped games. Not like this. We’ve played some other quality teams. This was different.”
(On whether UW did anything well) “We started to make some shots later in the first half, but overall … I’m pretty optimistic, (and) tonight I just didn’t see a whole lot that we could applaud. There weren’t long enough stretches to be able to applaud. We didn’t take care of the ball at all. We just didn’t do a lot of good things.”
(On whether he’s surprised nothing has worked this season) “Yeah, I thought we’d be further along. And we certainly have tried different things. Next week is going to be – I say this a lot – but it’s really going to test the character of our team next week. … At some point you can get really discouraged, and I’m hoping tonight isn’t the night that we just got really discouraged and we have a rough road trip ahead of us.”
(On waiting for pride to kick in at some point) “We’ve had effort show up. Tonight, I can’t talk about tonight. We had effort against USC. We’ve had games, many games where we’ve had effort, but it hasn’t been consistent. My biggest issue was us trying to mature to a point where we have consistent effort and consistent execution.”
(On so many letdowns after it seemed they were making progress) “I don’t think we had a letdown against USC. We lost, but against USC, I didn’t think we played poorly. We played poorly against Utah.”
(What do you do to try to prevent the letdowns?) “We watch film, we talk about it. Whether you call it pride, whatever it is, we have to keep hitting it, keep driving it home. But we don’t have a lot of games left.”
(On whether he’s ever had a season this frustrating) “There have been issues, maybe distractions, off the court or other things. Probably two other teams here at Washington, and I’m not counting the 2014 team where we had all the injuries. Not counting that one. There have been a couple other teams where we just couldn’t get them to turn the page. There have been other teams where we kept grinding, kept grinding, and we did turn the page. But so far, February 4th, I haven’t done a good enough job to get us to turn the page. So yeah, it’s trying.”
(On the team’s resolve) “We’ve talked to our team about that, about, we’re coming close fellas, we’re coming close. But if you ever get to a point where you take a step back mentally, it can get a lot worse. That was tonight. It got a lot worse. It’s something we’ll talk to our team about. This is what happens if we do take a step. We have to bring it every single time. We don’t have that much room for error. We try to guard against that. I spoke about that earlier. You keep coming up short, you’re close but you come up short, at some point you can tend to relax a little bit and not continue to push through. We have to recover from this on Monday. Not Thursday. Monday.”
(Did you lose this game on the offensive end or on the defensive end?) “Oh, both. I don’t see an area where we really excelled and played well tonight on either end.”
(On trying to switch defenses to slow UCLA down) “We went back and forth. We tried. Earlier on, we were doing a decent job. It wasn’t stellar, just doing a decent job. They’re going to find a crack. They’re a really good offensive team. Right now I don’t think we have the personnel to just impose our will that way. If we came out and now we’re making shots, some kind of way, maybe we find a way to gain momentum. But we weren’t doing that. We come out, this group against UCLA and we can’t knock shots down, boy, it makes for a long night, like we had. But it shouldn’t have been this long of a night. Like I said at the outset, that wasn’t our team tonight.”
(On talk of him losing his job and what his message is to the fans right now) “I’ve been asked that several times. What I’ve continued to say is, No. 1, that has not been indicated to me by the people I work for. But at the same time, as head basketball coach, or as a leader, or whatever group you’re leading, it all stops and ends with the leader, and if the job is not getting done, the leader has to own up to it. And I’m owning up to it. However, the hand that we’ve been dealt is we rebuilt our program, I thought, within a year’s time, from two years ago, and we felt we had it set, and then we had a couple of guys that were fantastic basketball players that we didn’t plan on go to the NBA in Dejounte (Murray) and Marquese Chriss. And again, there are certain players you know are only going to be with you one year, you understand that. Those guys, they didn’t even know that was going to be the case. So then when you lose two of them, you’re not starting all over, but you take a couple steps back. But now next year is going to be a year where we’re finally going to be older with more experience and some really good young players are coming in. ‘Well, that just happened a couple years ago, you had some really good young players.’ And I’ve said this – that was a class of seven. That recruiting class, if you believe the rankings, was ranked 12th. These are only five and they’re ranked No. 3 in the country. These guys are more equipped to come in right away and help you. I think this year, we’ve had guys that were not key players, but key role players for us last year. And the role players have been asked to step in and be key scorers. We’ve had guys that become all-league players eventually, but they weren’t ready to do that yet. That’s what I would say. This is not a situation where you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. Everything is in place for us to make progress and be good.”
(Do you include Markelle Fultz in your assessment that you didn’t recognize your team tonight, or is he an exception?) “No, Markelle was good. I thought Matisse Thybulle was good. I thought those two played really good basketball.’
(On the spat between Romar and Carlos Johnson on the bench, after which Johnson did not play the rest of the game) “Oh, just discussion between us. You’ve got to have the proper response. That’s all.”
(Could that carry over, or is it over with?) “Yeah. We’ll see.”
