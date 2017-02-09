Huskies star Markelle Fultz out tonight vs. Colorado due to sore knee

. As if this season hasn’t gone poorly enough for the Washington Huskies men’s basketball team, they will be without their best player during Thursday night’s game at Colorado.
Markelle Fultz, the Pac-12’s leading scorer and the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, will sit out due to a sore knee, a UW spokesperson said. Fultz is listed as day to day. Fultz, who averages 23.2 points per game and leads the team in assists and minutes played, made the trip to Boulder but is not suited up as the Huskies go through warmups.
Colorado could also be without two starters, senior forwards Xavier Johnson and Wesley Gordon, who were both suspended last week for CU’s game against California. CU coach Tad Boyle did not say Wednesday whether the two would play against UW.
UW beat Colorado, 85-83, in overtime on Jan. 18 in Seattle.
