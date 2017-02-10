4-star receiver prospect Austin Osborne announces commitment to Huskies

Austin Osborne, a 4-star receiver prospect from Mission Viejo, California, used his Twitter page on Friday to announce a commitment to play football for the Washington Huskies.
COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/LdwsE4WXs0— Austin Osborne (@osborneaustin18) February 10, 2017
Scout.com ranks Osborne as the No. 105 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, and the No. 18 wide receiver. He lists offers from Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, Miami and several others. He caught 40 passes for 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to this Scout.com story.
Osborne’s commitment comes on the heels of a big 2017 signing day for UW in the receiver department, as the Huskies added three top-300 prospects -- Ty Jones, Terrell Bynum and Alex Cook -- to their roster.
Here are Osborne’s Hudl higlights. He is the third known player to commit to UW in the 2018 class, joining Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon and Brentwood, Tennessee linebacker Jack Sirmon, Jacob’s cousin.
