Huskies Insider Blog

February 10, 2017 3:28 PM

4-star receiver prospect Austin Osborne announces commitment to Huskies

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Austin Osborne, a 4-star receiver prospect from Mission Viejo, California, used his Twitter page on Friday to announce a commitment to play football for the Washington Huskies.

Scout.com ranks Osborne as the No. 105 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, and the No. 18 wide receiver. He lists offers from Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, Miami and several others. He caught 40 passes for 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to this Scout.com story.

Osborne’s commitment comes on the heels of a big 2017 signing day for UW in the receiver department, as the Huskies added three top-300 prospects -- Ty Jones, Terrell Bynum and Alex Cook -- to their roster.

Here are Osborne’s Hudl higlights. He is the third known player to commit to UW in the 2018 class, joining Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon and Brentwood, Tennessee linebacker Jack Sirmon, Jacob’s cousin.

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos