Seven Huskies invited to NFL scouting combine

The 2017 NFL scouting combine will include seven former Washington Huskies football players.
In addition to the four underclassmen who declared for the draft with a year of college eligibility remaining -- WR John Ross, DB Budda Baker, DB Sidney Jones and DL Elijah Qualls -- outgoing seniors DB Kevin King, TE Darrell Daniels and DL Joe Mathis also received invitations. King has been projected as a second or third-rounder, with Mathis projected in the third round by NFL.com and Daniels projected toward the end of the draft.
Ross, Baker and Jones are each considered first or second-round picks. NFL.com projects Qualls to go in the third round.
DB Shalom Luani and WR Gabe Marks were each invited from Washington State, and receivers Cooper Kupp and Kendrick Bourne were each invited from Eastern Washington.
The combine begins Feb. 28 in Indianapolis and ends March 6.
