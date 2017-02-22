Huskies name Matt Lubick new receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator

The Washington Huskies have found their new receivers coach.
Matt Lubick, who already trekked from Oregon to Mississippi to Baylor this offseason, has been officially announced as the new wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Huskies.
Lubick replaces Bush Hamdan, who coached receivers for UW in 2016 before recently accepting the job of quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons.
“I am excited to add Matt to our coaching staff,” UW coach Chris Petersen said in a statement released by the school. “He has earned a national reputation as an innovative coaching mind and a successful recruiter. Equally as important, we believe he will be a terrific fit with our staff, players and the University of Washington.”
Lubick served as offensive coordinator at Oregon in 2016 after coaching receivers for the Ducks from 2013-15. After Oregon coach Mark Helfrich and his staff were fired at the end of last season, Lubick took the receivers coach position at Mississippi in December, but left that job after less than a month to become co-offensive coordinator at Baylor under new coach Matt Rhule.
The son of longtime Colorado State head coach Sonny Lubick, Matt Lubick also had previous stops as receivers coach at Duke (2010-12), defensive backs coach at Arizona State (2007-09), receivers coach at Mississippi (2005-06), receivers coach at Colorado State (2001-04), defensive backs coach at Oregon State (1999-2000) and receivers coach at San Jose State (1997-98).
Lubick, 45, was born in Bozeman, Montana, and played defensive back at Montana Western from 1991-94. In 2012, when Lubick was at Duke, FootballScoop.com named him the receivers coach of the year in college football. Duke coach David Cutcliffe called Lubick “simply the best recruiter that I’ve ever worked with.”
At Washington, Lubick will reunite with offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith, who played quarterback at Oregon State while Lubick was the Beavers’ defensive backs coach.
For more on Lubick’s background, check out this story by Andrew Greif of the Oregonian, written during Oregon’s 2014-15 College Football Playoff run.
