Reports: Huskies will hire Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as new men’s basketball coach

According to multiple media reports, the Washington Huskies will hire Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as their next men’s basketball coach.
A UW spokesperson could not confirm the hiring, which was reported by Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports and Jeff Goodman of ESPN.
A native of San Mateo, California, Hopkins is essentially a Syracuse lifer, playing for the Orange from 1989-93 before joining coach Jim Boeheim’s staff as an assistant in 1996. Hopkins also served as interim head coach in 2015-16 for nine games while Boeheim was serving a suspension. He was officially named the school’s “head coach-designate” in June 2015, meaning he was next in line to be head coach whenever Boeheim retired.
Hopkins replaces Lorenzo Romar, who was fired Wednesday after 15 seasons as UW’s head coach.
More to come.
Comments