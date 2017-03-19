Huskies Insider Blog

March 19, 2017 8:36 AM

Reports: Huskies will hire Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as new men’s basketball coach

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

According to multiple media reports, the Washington Huskies will hire Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as their next men’s basketball coach.

A UW spokesperson could not confirm the hiring, which was reported by Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports and Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

A native of San Mateo, California, Hopkins is essentially a Syracuse lifer, playing for the Orange from 1989-93 before joining coach Jim Boeheim’s staff as an assistant in 1996. Hopkins also served as interim head coach in 2015-16 for nine games while Boeheim was serving a suspension. He was officially named the school’s “head coach-designate” in June 2015, meaning he was next in line to be head coach whenever Boeheim retired.

Hopkins replaces Lorenzo Romar, who was fired Wednesday after 15 seasons as UW’s head coach.

More to come.

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos