March 23, 2017 1:29 AM

4-star QB prospect Colson Yankoff announces commitment to Huskies

Colson Yankoff, a 4-star quarterback prospect from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in the 2018 recruiting class, announced a commitment on Wednesday to play for the Washington Huskies.

Yankoff is the second quarterback to commit to UW in the 2018 class, joining 4-star Bothell High quarterback Jacob Sirmon.

Scout.com ranks Yankoff the No. 151 overall recruit in the class and the No. 15 quarterback. He originally committed to Oregon but re-opened his recruitment after the firing of coach Mark Helfrich. Yankoff also lists offers from Baylor, Utah, Nebraska, Boise State and several others.

Yankoff’s commitment gives the Huskies six known commitments in the 2018 class.

