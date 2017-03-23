UW officially releases star recruit Michael Porter Jr. from his NLI; Matthew Atewe announces transfer

The University of Washington has officially granted Michael Porter Jr. a release from his signed national letter of intent, a UW spokesperson confirmed.
Porter, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country and the Naismith High School Player of the Year, signed with UW in November but said after the firing last week of coach Lorenzo Romar that he would seek a release from his NLI. Porter told reporters on Wednesday that he is still considering UW, along with Missouri, Oklahoma and Virginia.
But it is widely believed that Porter Jr. will follow his father, in-limbo UW assistant Michael Porter Sr., to his next coaching destination, and it seems likely that destination will be Missouri. Porter Jr. said his father has a job offer from new Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin, and that “if he accepts that, not saying I’ll definitely go there, but it’d be big.”
New UW coach Mike Hopkins said at his introductory press conference Wednesday that he planned to meet with the Porters soon.
ATEWE GONE
UW also lost a player on Thursday who was already on the team: junior forward Matthew Atewe, who announced on Twitter that he will graduate from UW and play his final collegiate season elsewhere.
Atewe, a transfer from Auburn who sat out the 2015-16 season, averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19 games for the Huskies in 2016-17.
#Husky4Life #DubsUp pic.twitter.com/0HJkXhhi10— Matthew Atewe (@MatthewAtewe41) March 23, 2017
Comments