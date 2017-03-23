Huskies Insider Blog

March 23, 2017 2:37 PM

Report: Huskies forward Noah Dickerson requests release, will explore transfer options

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

The Washington Huskies men’s basketball team might be losing yet another potential piece of its 2017-18 roster.

Noah Dickerson, a sophomore forward in 2016-17, has reportedly requested his release from the UW and will explore his transfer options, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Earlier Thursday, junior forward Matthew Atewe announced his decision to transfer, and the school announced that it had granted star signee Michael Porter Jr. a release from his national letter of intent.

Last week, point guard prospect and 2017 signee Blake Harris announced that UW had also granted his release in the wake of the firing of former coach Lorenzo Romar.

The departure of Atewe and Dickerson would leave the Huskies with just two scholarship big men on their current roster -- 6-foot-10 sophomore-to-be Sam Timmins, and 6-foot-9 junior-to-be Devenir Duruisseau.

Dickerson was UW’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 12.5 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds. He played particularly well in the Huskies’ final 10 games, averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in that time.

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos