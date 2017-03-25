Reports: Cameron Dollar returning to Huskies coaching staff

According to multiple reports and a source close to the program, Cameron Dollar is returning to the Washington Huskies men’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant.
The UW has not made an official announcement, though Dawgman.com and The Seattle Times have each reported the hire.
Dollar, who spent the last eight seasons as head coach at Seattle University, worked as an assistant under former UW coach Lorenzo Romar from 2002-2009. Dollar was widely regarded as an integral part of some of Romar’s best teams, developing a reputation as a tough, defensive-minded coach and effective disciplinarian. His hire also gives the Huskies another assistant -- in addition to Will Conroy -- familiar with the Seattle recruiting landscape.
He left UW in April 2009 to become head coach at Seattle U, just as the Redhawks were making the transition to Division 1. Dollar, 41, compiled a 90-124 record in eight seasons and finished only two of those with a winning record. The school fired him March 13. When Romar was fired by UW two days later, he said that if the school had retained him, he planned to hire Dollar as an assistant.
Instead, Dollar will work for new coach Mike Hopkins, and with Conroy, whom Dollar coached at UW and whom Hopkins retained from Romar’s staff. Reports last week suggested Hopkins would hire USC assistant Jason Hart, but the Los Angeles Daily News reported that Hart instead received a new, two-year contract and chose to remain at USC.
