Reports: UW releases Daejon Davis from NLI; Mamoudou Diarra requests release, too

Washington’s touted 2017 men’s basketball recruiting class continues to disintegrate, as another signee has reportedly become an ex-signee.
Daejon Davis, a top-100 guard from Garfield High School, requested and received a release from his national letter of intent, both ESPN and Scout.com reported Tuesday morning.
ESPN 100 guard Daejon Davis tells ESPN he received his release from Washington this morning. No. 44 in 2017.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 28, 2017
Daejon Davis has his release from Washington, he tells Scout. Expect him to get serious college interest. Top 50 player.— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) March 28, 2017
Davis, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard and Scout.com’s No. 44 overall prospect in the 2017 class, originally chose the Huskies over Gonzaga, Oregon, Arizona and Stanford. A Seattle native, Davis teamed with fellow UW signee Jaylen Nowell to lead the Bulldogs to this year’s class 3A state title game, where they lost to Nathan Hale. It is not yet known whether Nowell, himself a 4-star recruit, will honor his commitment to UW, or seek his release and play elsewhere. He is the only member of UW’s five-player recruiting class who has not been reported to have requested his release in the wake of the school’s firing of coach Lorenzo Romar.
Another member of UW’s 2017 class, 6-foot-9 forward Mamoudou Diarra, has reportedly requested his release but UW has not yet granted it, according to 247 Sports. The Seattle Times also reported that Diarra requested his release.
Mamoudou Diarra of 22FT Academy requested his release from #Washington 5 days ago, but the #Huskies staff is dragging their feet, per source— Andrew Slater (@ASlater247) March 28, 2017
UW already lost ex-signee Michael Porter Jr., the Naismith High School Player of the Year, who announced he will instead play for Missouri, in addition to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, point guard prospect Blake Harris, who announced shortly after the hire of new coach Mike Hopkins that he was granted his release and re-opened his recruitment.
The Huskies will also lose at least one player currently on their roster, as forward Matthew Atewe already announced his intention to transfer. Reports have indicated sophomore forward Noah Dickerson is exploring his transfer options, too, though the school has not confirmed that Dickerson has been released from his scholarship.
Sophomore guard David Crisp and freshman guard Carlos Johnson each announced they are staying at UW, and The Seattle Times reported that sophomore guard Dominic Green will stay, too.
