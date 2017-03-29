Day 2: Notes, highlights and observations from Huskies spring practice

The Huskies practiced football again on Wednesday morning, this time inside the dry confines of the Dempsey Indoor facility as a steady rain fell outside.
Here, as usual, are some notes and observations from the two-hour workout.
But first, the question we will attempt to answer from each of UW’s 10 open practices this spring:
WHAT DID JAKE BROWNING DO TODAY?
Not a whole lot more than he did on Monday. He still didn’t attempt any passes during drills -- the closest he came to full participation were a few handoffs during 11-on-11 periods -- though he again mimicked as much as he could and observed the other quarterbacks from behind each play, waving his arms as if he were motioning toward receivers and simulating the snap cadence. As coach Chris Petersen said, it will be a gradual buildup for Browning this spring as his shoulder heals, though he still appears pretty engaged despite a lack of actual, physical participation.
On to the other notes ...
--- The best throw of the day was probably a K.J. Carta-Samuels pass to junior receiver Chico McClatcher during a 1-on-1 drill. McClatcher beat redshirt freshman cornerback Byron Murphy deep up the right sideline, and Carta-Samuels hit McClatcher in stride for the completion. Murphy slapped McClatcher a congratulatory high-five afterward. Later, during 7-on-7s, Murphy made a nice play to break up a pass to receiver Forrest Dunivin from quarterback Daniel Bridge-Gadd on a slant route.
--- The day’s only turnover came on the same play as maybe the most impressive catch. Carta-Samuels threw a deep pass to receiver Dante Pettis amid double coverage from redshirt freshmen defensive backs Kentrell Love and Isaiah Gilchrist. Love appeared to track the ball well, but when he leapt for the interception, the ball went through his hands and Pettis made a juggling catch for a long gain. But as he tried to weave his way for extra yardage, he apparently lost the ball -- we were screened from the action from our angle in the corner -- and Gilchrist recovered it and returned it a ways. Petersen blew the airhorn to signify a turnover.
--- Redshirt freshmen running backs Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant each made some nice cuts that led to decent gains during “live” periods, as did sophomore receiver Paul Wells, a walk-on from Newport High in Bellevue who carried the ball three or four times.
--- Carta-Samuels threw a quick screen pass to running back Ralph Kinne that Kinne probably wishes had been thrown somewhere else, because linebacker Azeem Victor put two hands in his chest as soon as he caught the ball and knocked him to the ground.
--- Bridge-Gadd also made a couple of nice throws, including an accurate deep ball up the right sideline to true freshman receiver Ty Jones, who leapt to haul it in over walk-on defensive back Ian Biddle. Bridge-Gadd later completed a pass to redshirt freshman receiver Jordan Chin near the left sideline after rolling that way and throwing the ball across his body.
--- Myles Rice, a redshirt freshman outside linebacker, chased down Bridge-Gadd for a “sack” as he tried to escape on a scramble to his left. Walk-on defensive back Mason Stone later “sacked” Carta-Samuels on a blitz.
--- The first-team offensive line looked the same as it did Monday, from left to right: Trey Adams, Andrew Kirkland, Coleman Shelton, Nick Harris, Kaleb McGary. And the second-team offensive line looked mostly the same, too: Jared Hilbers, Henry Roberts, Matt James, Jesse Sosebee and Devin Burleson, though John Turner mixed in at center, too.
--- The first-team defense also looked familiar with Taylor Rapp, Ezekiel Turner, Jojo McIntosh, Jordan Miller and Murphy in together in a nickel package, with Vita Vea and Jaylen Johnson up front and Keishawn Bierria, Victor, Tevis Bartlett and Benning Potoa’e at linebacker.
--- Redshirt freshman linebacker Camilo Eifler broke a blocking sled during a drill in which linebackers had to hit the sled before shedding a holding attempt from coach Bob Gregory. Eifler’s teammates enjoyed the display and congratulated him with high-fives.
--- Fifth-year senior quarterback Tony Rodriguez returned to practice after missing Monday’s session, though fifth-year senior running back Lavon Coleman is still not participating. DL Greg Gaines still has his arm in a sling. LB Connor O’Brien is still out with a knee injury.
--- Other players who are in attendance and in uniform but limited by injury: LB DJ Beavers, DB Brandon Lewis, TE Will Dissly, CB Austin Joyner.
