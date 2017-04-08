Huskies Insider Blog

4-star WR/TE prospect Devin Culp announces commitment to Huskies

Devin Culp, a 4-star receiver/tight end prospect out of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, announced a commitment on Saturday to play football for the Washington Huskies.

Culp had been committed to Oregon, but changed his mind after the Ducks fired coach Mark Helfrich. Scout.com lists him as a tight end at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, though he has lined up at a few different positions throughout his high school career. He also lists offers from Washington State and Oregon State.

Culp’s commitment gives the Huskies seven in the 2017 class. Six of those are rated by Scout.com as 4-star prospects. Culp is the fourth receiver or tight end in the class.

Here are Culp’s Hudl highlights.

