April 8, 2017 11:10 PM

West Seattle guard Nate Pryor announces commitment to Huskies

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Nate Pryor, the standout point guard from West Seattle High School, announced Saturday night that he will play basketball for the Washington Huskies.

Pryor signed with Seattle University in November, but was granted a release from his letter of intent following the firing of coach Cameron Dollar, whom new Huskies coach Mike Hopkins recently hired as an assistant. Many expected that Pryor would join Dollar at UW.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds by MaxPreps, Pryor led West Seattle to the class 3A state semifinals and a third-place finish this season. He is the second player to commit to UW since Hopkins took over as coach, joining O’Dea guard Michael Carter III, who committed on Friday. Pryor’s MaxPreps page shows that he averaged 19.9 points per game through his sophomore and junior seasons, and he was one of the area’s top players as a senior, too, averaging 18.6 points and 4.7 assists. Pryor was named to the News Tribune’s all-area, all-classification first team

Here are some of Pryor’s highlights:

