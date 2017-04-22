Report: Wilsonville defensive line recruit Draco Bynum commits to Huskies

According to a report by Scout.com -- and a couple of tweets from the player himself -- Wilsonville (Oregon) High School defensive line prospect Draco Bynum committed to the Huskies shortly before Saturday’s spring preview event at Husky Stadium.
#WOOF!!!— Draco Bynum (@DracoBynum) April 22, 2017
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, Bynum is rated a 3-star prospect by Scout.com and the No. 36 defensive end in the 2018 recruiting class. He lists offers from USC, UCLA, Oregon, Nebraska and several others.
His commitment gives UW eight known committed recruits in the 2018 class.
Here are Bynum’s Hudl highlights.
Comments