Huskies Insider Blog

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

Huskies Insider Blog

April 28, 2017 5:02 PM

Budda Baker picked No. 36 overall in second round by Arizona Cardinals

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Another Washington Huskies defensive back is off the board at the NFL draft.

Budda Baker, UW’s All-American safety, was picked No. 36 overall in Friday’s second round by the Arizona Cardinals. He was selected three picks after teammate Kevin King, who went No. 33 to Green Bay.

Perhaps the most important recruit of the Chris Petersen era at Washington, Baker was a three-time, 3A state champion at Bellevue High School, where he earned Associated Press and Seattle Times State Player of the Year honors as a senior. He originally committed to Oregon, but instead decided to stay close to home and play for the Huskies after former coach Steve Sarkisian left for USC and UW hired Petersen.

Baker immediately earned UW’s starting free safety job as a true freshman, and started 40 of the Huskies’ 41 games the past three seasons. He finished his UW career with 200 tackles, five interceptions, 24 passes defended, 13.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, earning first-team All-Pac-12 recognition as a sophomore, then first-team all-league and consensus All-America honors after a junior season in which he tallied 70 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight passes defended.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 4:03

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale
LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale 2:38

LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale
LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale 2:46

LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale

View More Video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos