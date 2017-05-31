Huskies Insider Blog

May 31, 2017 12:19 PM

Four kickoff times announced for 2017 Huskies football season

By Christian Caple

The Pac-12 on Wednesday announced kickoff times and TV information for four of the Washington Huskies’ football games in 2017.

They are:

--- 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Rutgers on FOX Sports 1, the Huskies’ season opener.

--- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Montana on Pac-12 Networks, the Huskies’ home opener.

--- 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Fresno State on Pac-12 Networks.

--- 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at Stanford on FOX Sports 1.

Remaining kickoff times and TV information will be announced at a later date, typically 12 days prior to the day of each game.

Here are the rest of the early-season kickoff times announced by the Pac-12:

2017 early Pac-12 schedule by christiancaple on Scribd

Sports Videos