June 01, 2017 7:23 PM

UW hoops: Huskies to face Kansas on Dec. 6 in Kansas City

By Christian Caple

The Washington Huskies will play at least one game against a powerhouse nonconference opponent in 2017-18.

The Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday announced their upcoming nonconference schedule, and it includes a Dec. 6 date against Washington at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. KU’s campus is in Lawrence, Kansas, about 45 minutes east of Kansas City, where the Jayhawks play their annual Jayhawk Shootout. Tipoff time and TV information will be announced at a later date.

Kansas is 8-1 all-time against the Huskies. The programs last met in 2008 at the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. UW’s lone victory against the Jayhawks came Dec. 14, 1974, in Lawrence, by a score of 74-64.

Under 15th-year coach Bill Self, Kansas has remained one of the nation’s premier men’s basketball programs. The Jayhawks have won at least a share of 13 consecutive Big 12 conference championships, and have advanced to the Elite Eight or further seven times in that span, including winning the 2008 national championship. They finished last season with a 31-5 record, and have won 30 or more games in six of the last eight seasons.

The rest of UW’s nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.

  Comments  

