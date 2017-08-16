Guess which Huskies’ player was named to two preseason All-American teams Wednesday?

Two preseason All-American teams were revealed Wednesday.
Two nods for University of Washington middle linebacker Azeem Victor.
Victor, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound redshirt senior from Compton, California, was a first-team pick by Sports Illustrated, and a second-team selection by CBS Sports.
He is expected to lead what should again be a top-notch Huskies’ defense. He is fully recovered from the broken leg injury he suffered last November against USC.
In the past two seasons, Victor has racked up 162 tackles, including a career-high 95 tackles in 2015, his first year as a full-time starter.
Last season in 10 games, he had 67 tackles, including three for loss, and was named to the all-Pac-12 Conference first team defense.
Sports Illustrated also named junior tailback Myles Gaskin to its preseason All-American second team. Gaskin rushed for a career-best 1,373 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
And defensive tackle Vita Vea was selected to CBS Sports’ preseason All-American second team as well.
