FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, Washington’s Azeem Victor reacts to a play against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Seattle.
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, Washington’s Azeem Victor reacts to a play against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP file, 2016
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, Washington’s Azeem Victor reacts to a play against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP file, 2016
Huskies Insider Blog

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

Huskies Insider Blog

Guess which Huskies’ player was named to two preseason All-American teams Wednesday?

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

August 16, 2017 11:40 AM

Two preseason All-American teams were revealed Wednesday.

Two nods for University of Washington middle linebacker Azeem Victor.

Victor, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound redshirt senior from Compton, California, was a first-team pick by Sports Illustrated, and a second-team selection by CBS Sports.

He is expected to lead what should again be a top-notch Huskies’ defense. He is fully recovered from the broken leg injury he suffered last November against USC.

In the past two seasons, Victor has racked up 162 tackles, including a career-high 95 tackles in 2015, his first year as a full-time starter.

Last season in 10 games, he had 67 tackles, including three for loss, and was named to the all-Pac-12 Conference first team defense.

Sports Illustrated also named junior tailback Myles Gaskin to its preseason All-American second team. Gaskin rushed for a career-best 1,373 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

And defensive tackle Vita Vea was selected to CBS Sports’ preseason All-American second team as well.

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UW offensive line coach Scott Huff on his group entering third week of fall camp

UW offensive line coach Scott Huff on his group entering third week of fall camp 0:58

UW offensive line coach Scott Huff on his group entering third week of fall camp
UW linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven on his long hair: 0:38

UW linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven on his long hair: "I will probably let it go the whole season."
UW coach Chris Petersen: 'There are going to be hard things in football that we have to be able to' 0:26

UW coach Chris Petersen: 'There are going to be hard things in football that we have to be able to'

View More Video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.