More Videos

0:39 UW coach Mike Hopkins loved the new “Star Wars” His son? Not so much

0:54 Hear what Chris Petersen had to say after the Fiesta Bowl

0:55 Jake Browning says Huskies need to “build” from loss going forward

0:52 Bierria and Petersen talk about the Huskies defense

0:55 Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary

0:53 Huskies WR Aaron Fuller scouts Penn State’s secondary

1:20 UW’s Taylor Rapp: “I definitely had to step up as a leader.”

1:02 Turner says Huskies’ secondary got better in the wake of adversity

1:09 Hopkins, Huskies move to 8-3 on the season

1:11 Dickerson, Nowell clutch in win over Loyola Marymount

1:10 Nasty by nature? Huskies OL Shelton can appreciate that