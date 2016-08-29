Huskies receiver Brayden Lenius suspended three games for violation of team rules

Washington Huskies receiver Brayden Lenius has been suspended for the first three games of the season for a violation of team rules, UW coach Chris Petersen said Monday.
Petersen did not disclose any further details.
Lenius caught 33 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons at Washington, and enters this season as one of the Huskies’ more experienced receivers after starting six of 13 games a year ago. But he was injured during spring and struggle to assert himself during fall camp practices, and receivers coach Bush Hamdan hinted more than once that Lenius wasn’t fully healthy.
The starting receivers listed on UW’s depth chart are Dante Pettis, John Ross and Chico McClatcher, with Andre Baccellia, Quinten Pounds, Connor Griffin and Aaron Fuller listed behind them.
