A look at WSU’s opponent for Sept. 10: Boise State

COUGARS OPPONENT THIS WEEK
BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1-0 overall, 0-0 in Mountain West)
7:15 P.M. SATURDAY, ALBERTSONS STADIUM, BOISE, IDAHO, ESPN2, 710-AM
COACH: Bryan Harsin (22-6 in third season at BSU; 29-11 in fourth season overall)
AGAINST THE COUGARS: Washington State leads the series 4-0.
SCOUTING REPORT: Boise State was picked by media to win the Mountain division of the Mountain West conference, and the Broncos began their season with an easy victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. They received 49 votes in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll (30th-most), and 73 votes in the USA Today preseason coaches poll (29th-most). … BSU returns 13 starters – nine on offense and four on defense – including sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien, nephew of former WSU star quarterback Mark Rypien. The younger Rypien threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns in BSU’s opener after throwing for 3,353 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 63.6 completion percentage in 11 games last season as a redshirt freshman. … Four starting offensive linemen also return from a team that finished with a 9-4 record last season. … The Broncos averaged 8.0 yards per offensive play against the Ragin’ Cajuns, and held ULL to just 267 yards of total offense. … Boise State has won 14 consecutive home openers. Its last loss in a home opener was to WSU in 2001. … The Broncos opened as 12-point favorites.
DID YOU KNOW?: Courtesy of BSU sports information: WSU is the only opponent Boise State has played at least four times and has not defeated.
2016 BOISE STATE SCHEDULE
Sept. 3: W, 45-10, at Louisiana-Lafayette
Sept. 10: vs. Washington State
Sept. 24: at Oregon State
Oct. 1: vs. Utah State
Oct. 7: at New Mexico
Oct. 15: vs. Colorado State
Oct. 20: vs. Brigham Young
Oct. 29: at Wyoming
Nov. 4: vs. San Jose State
Nov. 12: at Hawaii
Nov. 18: vs. UNLV
Nov. 25: at Air Force
Comments