WSU football’s opponent preview: Idaho Vandals

IDAHO VANDALS (1-1 overall, 0-0 in Sun Belt)
11 A.M. SATURDAY, MARTIN STADIUM, PULLMAN, PAC-12 NETWORKS, 710-AM
COACH: Paul Petrino (7-30 in fourth season at Idaho and overall)
AGAINST THE COUGARS: Washington State leads the series 71-17-3.
SCOUTING REPORT: After a season-opening victory against Big Sky foe Montana State, Idaho took its expected beating at No. 8-ranked Washington, a 59-14 blowout last week in Seattle. … Idaho is in the fourth year of coach Paul Petrino’s tenure, during which the Vandals have won just seven of 37 games. They finished each of the 2013 and 2014 seasons with only one victory, and went 4-8 last season. Sun Belt coaches picked Idaho to finish eighth out of 11 teams in the league standings this year. After the 2017 season, the Vandals are leaving the Sun Belt, dropping to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and joining the Big Sky. … Matt Linehan is Idaho’s starting quarterback, though the Vandals played two other signalcallers – Gunnar Amos and Mason Petrino – against the Huskies. Linehan is completing 52.9 percent of his passes for 315 yards, a touchdown and an interception through two games. Aaron Duckworth leads the team in rushing with 138 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. … The last time WSU played Idaho, the Cougars won 42-0, and caused some drama by inserting several defensive starters back into the game in the final seconds with Idaho threatening to score. Paul Petrino and WSU coach Mike Leach exchanged unpleasant words during the postgame handshake.
DID YOU KNOW?: Two Idaho players attended Pullman High School: freshman quarterback Mason Petrino, son of Paul; and third-year sophomore receiver David Ungerer, the son of former WSU assistant Dave Ungerer.
2016 IDAHO SCHEDULE
Sept. 1: W, 20-17, vs. Montana State
Sept. 10: L, 59-14, at Washington
Sept. 17: at Washington State
Sept. 24: at UNLV
Oct. 1: vs. Troy
Oct. 8: at Louisiana-Monroe
Oct. 15: vs. New Mexico State
Oct. 22: at Appalachian State
Nov. 5: at Louisiana-Lafayette
Nov. 12: at Texas State
Nov. 26: vs. South Alabama
Dec. 3: vs. Georgia State
