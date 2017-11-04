Washington State quarterback sets Pac-12 passing record, closing in on another

A week after being benched, Luke Falk set the Pac-12 Conference career passing record on Saturday afternoon in Pullman.
Washington State University’s senior quarterback set the record on an 8-yard completion to Jamal Morrow in the second quarter.
At the end of the drive — which ended with a 27-yard pass touchdown pass to Renard Bell that gave WSU a 14-7 lead — Falk had 13,632 career yards. The previous record was set by former-Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion, who threw for 13,600 career yards. Falk entered the game 136 yards behind Mannion, a Los Angeles Ram backup who graduated who finished his college career in 2014.
Falk, a senior, was benched last week in a 58-37 loss at Arizona. His replacement, Tyler Hilinski, threw four interceptions. Hilinski relieved Falk earlier in the season and led WSU to a come-from-behind win over Boise State.
Falk is also closing in on former-USC quarterback Matt Barkley’s career touchdown passing record. Barkley threw 116 touchdowns in a career that ended in 2009. Falk enter Saturday’s game with 112.
In the second quarter, Falk also became the fifth player in NCAA history with 1,300 career completions. The record is 1,546 completions, set by former-Houston quarterback Case Keenum, 2007-11. Keenum also holds the NCAA record for passing yards with 19,217.
