Gov. Inslee, Ryan Leaf, Hasselbeck and others react to apparent suicide of WSU’s Hilinski

A wave of shock and sorrow spread across the country shortly after Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead on Tuesday.
From Gov. Jay Inslee to pro athletes to the WSU community, news of the 21-year-old’s apparent suicide elicited an array of responses.
Fans, friends and students placed items honoring Hilinski by the bronze cougar statue outside Martin Stadium.
Hilinski was WSU’s back-up quarterback but turned in one of the team’s best performances early in the season. The Cougars were trailing Boise State 31-10 with 11 minutes to play on Sept. 9. Hilinski, inserted in the game in place of starter Luke Falk, led the Cougars to a 47-44 win in triple overtime. He saw significant playing time in a loss to Arizona and got his first start in the Holiday Bowl, a 42-17 loss to Michigan State.
Hilinski’s body was found at his apartment on Tuesday along with a rifle and a suicide note. Pullman Police continue to investigate.
“I’m so (expletive) angry, I can’t stop crying,” tweeted former WSU quarterback Ryan Leaf. “Every human life is precious. All I wish is that I could’ve been in that apt in Pullman, looked that amazing young man in the eyes & said you’re loved Tyler! I’m just like you & I’ve been here & there is hope, hugged him & never let go.”
Twitter was flooded with reaction. Here’s a sample:
Trudi and I are holding Tyler Hilinski's family, friends and the WSU community in our hearts today. Tyler was a talented young individual, and I know so many are devastated by his passing.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 17, 2018
Please... all @WSUCougars come together for the Hilinski family and the @wsucougfb family. They will need more than thoughts and prayers. They and everyone connected to this will need love and support for the rest of their lives. #RIP3 Love you always brother https://t.co/6GX934AmTK— Jason Gesser (@jasongesser) January 17, 2018
Really sorry to hear about your loss.— Matthew Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) January 17, 2018
All of the programs around the country need to start listening to these 19-21 year old kids when they are going through things. Weve made a culture that makes it taboo for young men to talk openly about their feelings and what they are going through. That’stheconversation we need— Gabe Marks (@throwitupto9) January 17, 2018
God, let Tyler find peace. Everyone please pray for the Hilinski family tonight. Heaven received a very special person. pic.twitter.com/mx4i1MoOhK— John Bledsoe (@johnbledsoe11) January 17, 2018
SlowDown; FindTime; MakeTime; ListenIntently; Tell Ur Friends U LoveThem; KissUrKidsGoodnight & HugThemOften; OpenDoors; Teach; MakeMistakes; LoseUrEgo; SeeTheBigPicture; HaveFaith; Love AsHardAs U can! Repeat. #DontJustScrollThruLife— Coach ArroyoOREGON® (@coacharroyoTheO) January 17, 2018
You never know what somebody is going through... heartbreaking to hear about Tyler Hilinski. Thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family. Spread the love everybody, you never know the difference you can make with just one conversation.— Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) January 17, 2018
Our heartfelt condolences go out to Tyler Hilinski’s family, friends and the entire Washington State community. https://t.co/q26mLLHsMd— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 17, 2018
God Bless Tyler Hilinski and his family-— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) January 17, 2018
Our hearts go out to the family of Tyler Hilinski and the entire @wsucougfb team. Our thoughts are with you.— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 17, 2018
Our Husky family is sending love and strength to the Hilinski family and to all of our friends at @WSUCougars. We stand beside you during this painful time. Rest in Peace Tyler. https://t.co/ytNQu26Lmb— Jennifer Cohen (@JenniferCohenUW) January 17, 2018
The PHS Hound Football Family is sending thoughts to #TylerHilinski ‘s Family, @wsucougfb , Friends & Coug Nation ♥️#RIP3— Pullman Football (@PullmanFootball) January 17, 2018
PPD extends our deepest sympathies to all whose lives are touched by the tragic loss of @WSUPullman student & @wsucougfb player Tyler Hilinski. We grieve alongside our Pullman family and with #Cougs from around the globe. Our hearts are with you all. #MyPD #TylerHilinksi pic.twitter.com/DwXkaeR8pt— PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) January 17, 2018
We join Washington State in mourning the loss of Tyler Hilinski. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates at this extremely difficult time. https://t.co/NbWEX844kf— NCAA (@NCAA) January 17, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski and @wsucougfb family. Tyler played in our game just a few short weeks ago and we are deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing. pic.twitter.com/bCw9oWMfK3— SDCCU Holiday Bowl (@HolidayBowlGame) January 17, 2018
We send our condolences to the @wsucougfb family on the loss of Tyler Hilinski. #RIP3 https://t.co/DPt3WhQb48— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 17, 2018
My heart is in pieces. Tyler Hilinski was a kind, joyful, and gifted Student-Athlete. My thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, the Hilinski Family, his friends, and our @WSUCougars family.— Camryn Irwin (@Camwin11) January 17, 2018
Miss you Klink #RIP3— Drew Hollingshead (@WSUCoachDrew) January 17, 2018
A few words as we begin to heal... pic.twitter.com/jwqwPfxw9d
Prayers to all @wsucougfb players and the Hilinski family. - “LORD, be gracious to us; we long for you. Be our strength every morning, our salvation in time of distress." ~ Isaiah 33:2— Coach Grinch (@CoachGrinch) January 17, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family https://t.co/jvqE7hatvB— Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) January 17, 2018
1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 There are no profound words to express a deep loss to a great young man that represented his family, the university, his teammates & friends to the fullest. To the Hilinski family, we mourn with you. #RestEasyTyler pic.twitter.com/i8qmpX6vpJ— Joe Salave'a (@CoachJsalavea) January 17, 2018
Heartbroken by the news this evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hilinski family and the Washington State community.— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) January 17, 2018
REST EASY BROTHER!!❤️— Kirkland Parker (@Kirkland_Parker) January 17, 2018
TY LINSKI pic.twitter.com/phCjvaxmAq
Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Tyler Hilinski. Wishing peace and comfort to his family, friends, teammates, and the entire @WSUCougars community during this time. Washingtonians hold you in our thoughts and prayers tonight.— Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib (@waltgov) January 17, 2018
I am broken tonight, trying to find the words. I love you and will miss you my son. You brightened the lives of everyone around you! You brought more joy to this earth than you will ever know! May you Rest In Peace! #Ty3 pic.twitter.com/cHquUF5DZr— CoachKen Wilson WSU! (@CoachKWils) January 17, 2018
I've always found turning to gods word in times of grief & heartache can help with the healing process. I know the Hilinski & Coug family is all hurting right now but may this devotional give hope to those struggling during this time of sorrow. You will be missed Tyler. #RIP3 pic.twitter.com/iovnh1KQYY— Josh Hawkinson (@Josh_Hawkinson) January 17, 2018
Our thoughts are with the family of Tyler Hilinski and the entire Washington State University community at this difficult time. https://t.co/PG51JCQubp— Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 17, 2018
I see a lot of people tweeting the number to the National Suicide Helpline—and that’s great—but there’s no number like yours.— Hamza Abdullah (@HamzaAbdullah21) January 17, 2018
There’s nothing like a brother, a friend, a teammate, someone who they love, to just listen.
Don’t TELL the person anything, just listen please.
Our prayers and condolences tonight to the @WSUCougars community and the Hilinski family.— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) January 17, 2018
Someone you know and love is struggling. Treat people with kindness. Spend extra time listening. Show them how much you care.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
1-800-273-8255
Im sick.... heart is soo heavy R.I.P Clink #3 pic.twitter.com/mMmLSZBKsz— Marcellus #PAE (@PAE21) January 17, 2018
love you Klink. you were the best role model. rest easy, God got you now. ♥️ https://t.co/TWRGHFW8qZ— Connor Neville (@_connorneville) January 17, 2018
Unbelievable.. had the chance to meet Tyler at the Holiday Bowl. Prayers up for his family and all of Washington State— Brian Lewerke (@brianlewerke14) January 17, 2018
