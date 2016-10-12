Indian Summer, Golf Club at Hawks Prairie among 10 courses sold to Chinese

1:12 VIDEO: Gabe Barnes on path to add to Capital's golf legacy Pause

1:59 VIDEO: Canada's Brooke Henderson wins first LPGA major at Sahalee

1:35 VIDEO: South Korea's Inbee Park qualifies for LPGA Tour Hall of Fame

0:48 VIDEO: Golfer Casey Adams prepares to defend Capital City Amateur title

1:35 Michael Bennett leading Navy, Marines in 'Seahawks' chant

1:17 Olympia Union Gospel Mission musical takes a trip down Route 66

2:25 2016 Indigenous Peoples Day remembrance held in Heritage Park.mp4

3:26 Pete Carroll Russell Wilson looks fine, normal upon Seahawks' return from bye

2:44 Chris Petersen looks back at UW's 70-21 win over Oregon

0:57 Hiking family friendly Cedar Butte near North Bend