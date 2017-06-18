Putnam turns in best US Open finish of his career despite harsh conditions

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills Pause 1:41 Best friends death gives Tacoma pro extra incentive at first US Open 1:38 Chambers Bay understudy now running things for US Open at Erin Hills 0:42 Puyallup's Chase Carlson leads Washington State Men's Amateur 1:12 VIDEO: Gabe Barnes on path to add to Capital's golf legacy 1:59 VIDEO: Canada's Brooke Henderson wins first LPGA major at Sahalee 1:35 VIDEO: South Korea's Inbee Park qualifies for LPGA Tour Hall of Fame 0:48 VIDEO: Golfer Casey Adams prepares to defend Capital City Amateur title 0:28 Jet car versus gunship race an Olympic Air Show highlight 2:34 Pride fills the streets of our Capital City Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Putnam tied for 35th at 1-over 289, eclipsing his two previous finishes at Congressional in 2011 (45th) and Oakmont in 2007 (55th). Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

Putnam tied for 35th at 1-over 289, eclipsing his two previous finishes at Congressional in 2011 (45th) and Oakmont in 2007 (55th). Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com