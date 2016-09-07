Volleyball preview: Top teams, players, predictions and storylines

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PRIMER
TEAM TO BEAT
One loss in an otherwise spotless record has Tumwater (20-1 last season) itching for a return trip to the Class 2A state tournament. The T-Birds lost to eventual state champion Burlington-Edison in a five-set thriller before rallying for fifth place. Needless to say, coach Tana Otton’s squad has a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
TOP STORYLINES
1. BEARS IN BIG COMPANY
League realignment moved Olympia to the 4A SPSL — arguably the toughest league in the state. It joins the ranks this season with three 2015 state tournament placers in Curtis (champion), Emerald Ridge (second) and Bellarmine Prep (sixth).
2. BATTLE OF THE BLOCKERS
The newly created 3A South Sound Conference features plenty of height at the net. Between Capital’s Hali Ehresmann (6-foot-1), North Thurston’s Olivia Fairchild (6-2) and Timberline’s Julianna Salanoa (5-11), it’ll be a scuffle at the top.
3. T-BIRDS THIRST FOR TITLE
Several returning starters at Tumwater are hungry to erase last season’s late slip-up. Kills leader Kennedy Croft, Otton’s daughter, leads a veteran group that includes Maddy Pilon and Cristina Hegarty. Basketball standouts Brooke Hare and Ali Smith are also back.
LEAGUE FAVORITES
4A SPSL — Curtis.
3A SSC — Timberline.
2A SPSL (Sound Division) — Steilacoom.
2A EvCo — Tumwater.
1A EvCo — Montesano.
2B Central — Napavine.
MARK THE DATE
Oct. 4: Timberline at North Thurston, 7:15 p.m.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
POS.
NAME
SCHOOL
YEAR
OH
Kennedy Croft
Tumwater
Jr.
Last year’s all-area player of the year had 404 kills. Gonzaga commit holds Tumwater’s single-match kills record with 31.
MB/OH
Hali Ehresmann
Capital
Sr.
All-around leader for the Cougars last year in kills (172), blocks (39) and digs (176).
MB
Olivia Fairchild
North Thurston
Sr.
Stuffed 71 shots at the net last season for the co-3A Narrows League champions. Committed to Western Washington.
MB
Julianna Salanoa
Timberline
Sr.
The 5-foot-11 powerhouse and New Mexico State commit tallied 198 kills and 49 blocks last season.
OH
Lauren Wilson
Olympia
Sr.
Olympia’s biggest impact player as it enters the 4A SPSL. Led the Bears in kills last season with 358.
BEST OF THE REST
4A — L Molly Armstrong, Olympia, soph.; MB Arianna Hartsock, Olympia, sr.; L Kim Prachyl, Olympia, sr.
3A — OH Adrianna Eleton, Shelton, sr.; L Elana Fairchild, North Thurston, soph.; S Tia Grow, Capital, jr.; MB Paige Johnson, Shelton, sr.; MB/OH Betsy Knutson-Keller, Capital, soph.; OH Maia Nichols, Capital, fr.; OH Haley Parsons, North Thurston, sr.; MB Jocelynn Porter, North Thurston, jr.; L Lauren Porter, North Thurston, fr.; L Myah Rodius, Shelton, soph.; S Natalie Stark, Timberline, sr.
2A — OH Emma Duff, Black Hills, sr.; OH Maren Fraser, River Ridge, sr.; MB Abigail Goetsch, River Ridge, sr.; OH Grace Goetsch, River Ridge, soph.; L Emma Goodman, Black Hills, jr.; OH Brooke Hare, Tumwater, sr.; L Cristina Hegarty, Tumwater, sr.; OH Kailey Hoyt, W.F. West, soph.; S Shasta Lofgren, W.F. West, sr.; OH Kayley Moloney, Black Hills, sr.; S Anna Michelbrink, River Ridge, sr.; MB Makenzie Moore, W.F. West, soph.; S Maddy Pilon, Tumwater, sr.; MB Macenzie Ries, River Ridge, soph.; MB Hannah Rongen, Black Hills, soph.; OH Kary Sathre, Centralia, sr.; MB Ali Smith, Tumwater, sr.; S/MB McKenna Smith, Centralia, jr.; S/OH Lexie Strasser, W.F. West, sr.; OH Rachel Wilkerson, Centralia, jr.
1A/2B — MB Elizabeth Berger, Tenino, sr.; MB Sam Johnson, Northwest Christian, jr.; OH Abbie VanMarter, Northwest Christian, jr.
