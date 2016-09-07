Week 2: AP high school football rankings

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Richland (7)
2. Camas (2)
3. Gonzaga Prep
4. Graham-Kapowsin
5. Sumner
6. Skyline
7. Skyview
8. Bellarmine Prep
9. Bothell
10. Lake Stevens
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9)
2. Kamiakin
3. O’Dea
4. Mountain View
4 (tie). Bellevue*
6. Squalicum
7. Ferndale
8. Lakes
8 (tie). Peninsula
10. Lincoln
10 (tie). Gig Harbor
10 (tie). Blanchet
*Bellevue is banned from postseason play in 2016 annd 2017
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater (4)
2. Archbishop Murphy (4)
3. Prosser (2)
4. Sedro-Woolley
5. Lynden
6. Clarkston
7. River Ridge
8. Hockinson
9. Ellensburg
10. North Kitsap
10 (tie). Burlington-Edison
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (11)
2. Connell
3. Mount Baker
4. Zillah
4 (tie). Colville
6. Meridian
7. Okanogan
8. Montesano
8 (tie). King’s
10. Hoquiam
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine (10)
2. Asotin
3. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
4. Toledo
5. Liberty (Spangle)
6. Davenport
7. Adna
8. Morton/White Pass
9. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague
10. LaConner
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi (8)
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1)
3. Neah Bay
4. Touchet
5. Odessa-Harrington
