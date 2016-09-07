High School Sports

September 7, 2016 1:27 PM

Week 2: AP high school football rankings

Staff report

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Richland (7)

2. Camas (2)

3. Gonzaga Prep

4. Graham-Kapowsin

5. Sumner

6. Skyline

7. Skyview

8. Bellarmine Prep

9. Bothell

10. Lake Stevens

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (9)

2. Kamiakin

3. O’Dea

4. Mountain View

4 (tie). Bellevue*

6. Squalicum

7. Ferndale

8. Lakes

8 (tie). Peninsula

10. Lincoln

10 (tie). Gig Harbor

10 (tie). Blanchet

*Bellevue is banned from postseason play in 2016 annd 2017

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater (4)

2. Archbishop Murphy (4)

3. Prosser (2)

4. Sedro-Woolley

5. Lynden

6. Clarkston

7. River Ridge

8. Hockinson

9. Ellensburg

10. North Kitsap

10 (tie). Burlington-Edison

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (11)

2. Connell

3. Mount Baker

4. Zillah

4 (tie). Colville

6. Meridian

7. Okanogan

8. Montesano

8 (tie). King’s

10. Hoquiam

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine (10)

2. Asotin

3. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

4. Toledo

5. Liberty (Spangle)

6. Davenport

7. Adna

8. Morton/White Pass

9. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague

10. LaConner

CLASS 1B

1. Lummi (8)

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1)

3. Neah Bay

4. Touchet

5. Odessa-Harrington

