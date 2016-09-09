Timberline falls to Bonney Lake, 36-33

In a game that saw a combined 27 penalties and 296 yards from both teams, Bonney Lake was able to overcome a 12-point, first-half deficit to pick up the win over Timberline, 36-33, on Friday night at Sunset Chev Stadium.
Bonney Lake’s Kaiden Hammond and the muddle-huddle were too much for Timberline, as the Panthers quarterback found Jason Day in the back of the end zone to give Bonney Lake the win with 33 seconds left.
Timberline got the ball back with 29.1 seconds to go in the fourth, but Bonney Lake was able to pick off a Blazers pass for the fourth and final time to end the game.
Bonney Lake (1-0) started the game quick, with Hammond connecting with Riley Teed on a 16-yard fade for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead on their first drive.
That’s all Timberline (1-1) allowed from Bonney Lake’s offense in the first half, as the Blazers went into halftime with three unanswered scores.
Timberline speedster Tariq Romain answered right back when the 5-foot-8 senior returner took back a 99-yard kickoff for a score to cut into the lead, 7-6.
After Romain picked off Hammond, Timberline quarterback Trenton Horn floated a pass over the middle to running back Zach Rohr for a 15-yard score, making it 12-7 to close out the first.
Horn found Michael Barnes over the middle on Timberline’s next series, and the junior back made a 51-yard catch and run for a TD to give the Blazers a two-score lead, 19-7, heading into the half.
Bonney Lake came out of the break firing on all cylinders, retaking the lead on back-to-back drives.
The Panthers’ first score came after running back Marcus Hamilton found the corner on a 12-yard run, cutting the lead to 19-14. Bonney Lake then went on top, 22-19, after Adam Fahsel picked off Horn.
Romain again found pay dirt for Timberline, as the senior took back a 70-yard return for the score. However, the senior was flagged for taunting as he was crossing the goal line.
The penalty proved costly on the kickoff, as Hamilton moved the ball onto Timberline’s side of the field, before sprinting off a 33-yard cutback and giving Bonney Lake a first-and-goal to close out the third.
Day finished the drive with a 1-yard run and a 29-22 Panthers lead into the fourth.
After a big penalty put Timberline in good field position, Barnes took a wide receiver screen from Anthony Henning for a 15-yard score and a 33-29 lead with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left in the fourth.
But penalties proved to bite the Blazers again, giving Bonney Lake a chance to make their comeback with seconds left to play.
After stopping the Panthers and forcing a fourth-and-goal on the 5, Hammond used the muddle-huddle to connect with Day in the back of the end zone for the decisive score.
