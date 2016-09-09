Tornados’ offense too much for Raiders

Dakota Hill wants to make every throw a perfect one, but the Yelm quarterback is content with the occasional less than stellar pass.
A pair of tall, sure-handed wide receivers allows for such flexibility.
Hill tossed two touchdowns to Kaleb Lunderville and one to Joey Hawks as Yelm (2-0) knocked off visiting Thomas Jefferson, 34-13, in a non-conference contest Friday to remain unbeaten on the young season.
“Having them out there definitely provides me with a little leeway,” Hill said. “Just get (the ball) near them and they’ll catch it.”
Lunderville did just that, catching 12 passes for 174 yards, hauling in first half touchdown strikes of 15 and 45 yards from Hill.
While the 6-foot-2 Lunderville was targeted on his two scores, Hawks pulled down his TD reception through a more unconventional way. Hill’s pass intended for Nicolas Blanco ricocheted off the receiver and into the waiting hands of the 6-3 Hawks, who fell into the end zone after leaping to secure the catch.
“It’s better to be lucky than good, I guess,” Hill said about the play. “I’m very fortunate to have so many guys around me who are playmakers. It took us that first quarter to work the kinks out, but after that I was very pleased with how we played.”
Brandon Thompson scored on a 17-yard run, while Blanco punched it in from 3 yards out for the Tornados.
Yelm led, 21-7, at the intermission, scoring two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of the first half.
Lunderville was dominant during the first half, catching a combined seven passes for 127 yards and two TDs.
Yelm marched down the field on its opening possession, highlighted by a long run from Thompson, only to cough the ball up at the 3-yard line when Hill fumbled while attempting a pass.
It proved to be one of the few miscues by Yelm as the Tornados were able to move the ball offensively with little resistance.
“We started to execute the game plan after that first series,” Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo said. “When we are doing that it makes things very complicated for (the opposing) defense.”
Lunderville opened the scoring a minute into the second quarter, pulling down a 15-yard TD reception.
The Raiders (1-1) scored on a Jayvon Buckley 5-yard run midway through the second quarter to tie it at 7-all. The score came after a successfully faked punt on fourth-and-16 from midfield.
Yelm responded by scoring the next 34 points.
The Tornados dedicated the game to Nya Kabouni, a Yelm sophomore who is battling a rare form of colon cancer. Players, cheerleaders and many students wore blue shirts with #Nyastrong written across the front. Kabouni was made an honorary captain and provided the coin toss. The sale of the T-shirts generated more than $2,400 to help support Kabouni’s chemotherapy.
Comments