Navigators use different routes to win divisions

Northwest Christian High School juniors Ellie Summers and Megan McSheffrey finished their race relaxed, jogging shoulder-to-shoulder. Senior Luke Schilter wound up flat on his back after his.
Both races resulted in first place finishes for the Navigators in the Capital Invitational cross-country meet Saturday on Capital High School’s athletic fields. The meet has a unique format, with runners competing only with those in their same grade.
Schilter has found the format to his liking, becoming the first runner to win four consecutive years and knocking a full 17 seconds off the 2.23-mile senior boys course record in 11 minutes, 10.14 seconds.
After the finish, Schilter swallowed some water, rolled onto his back in the infield and stayed there, exhausted, until his family came over and walked him to a shady area.
“Luke gives it his all,” Northwest Christian coach Larry Weber said. “He was amazing today.”
As remarkable as Schilter’s time was, who he beat was also impressive. He crossed the finish line before Jackson’s Matthew Watkins made the final turn for home, winning by nearly 23 seconds. Watkins was a top 5 finisher twice at the Class 4A state meet held this past spring with personal records of 4:14.61 in the 1,600 meters and 9:11.77 in the 3,200.
Schilter was happy to turn in a big effort in the season’s first meet, but wasn’t surprised.
“My coaches and teammates have pushed me the whole summer. We had some great 55-minute training runs,” he said.
Saturday he relied on a strategy he’s used before on the Capital course. “I always try to hit the hill hard. If you can get up it with a lead, you’re running downhill from there.”
Watkins and Capital’s Beau Crabill, who finished fourth in 12:02.75, pressed Schilter early before he pulled away. Three other local runners finished in under 12:10: Thomas Johnson of North Thurston (12:01.11), Corban Phillips of Northwest Christian (12:05.69) and Evan Groat of Tumwater (12:08.06).
Summers and McSheffrey didn’t hold hands crossing the finish line, but unity was their goal after they pulled away from the field in the junior girls division. Summers was awarded the win in 14:35.46, McSheffrey was timed in 14:35.76.
“We’re the captains, we wanted to start off the season together,” Summers said.
“We never say what we can’t do,” McSheffrey added, “Only what we can do, thanks to God.”
Weber appreciated the gesture and understood the timing.
“They’re great friends and run well together,” he said. “They won’t be able to do that in a championship race, they’ll have to separate and compete, so this was the day.”
With Noah Phillips (12:33.38) and Garrett McSheffrey (12:40.75) finishing one-two in the freshman boys division, both breaking Schilter’s ninth-grade record for the distance of 2.23 miles in a time of 12:54.3. Shelton’s Ethan Bursch finished in third place (12:56.58). Northwest Christian claimed three of the eight high school races, most of any team.
Olympia’s Kiersten Kimminau, who finished second as a junior a year ago, won the senior girls division in wire-to-wire fashion (14:31.77) without ever feeling comfortable, though her mark was nearly 8 seconds ahead of runner-up Bella Torres of Capital.
“People were shouting other runners’ names behind me, so I thought they were right there,” Kimminau said. “Then when I was coming down the stretch my teammates were yelling, telling me to pick it up.
“Hopefully this is a good indication of how the season’s going to go. I’d like to get into the 18s every time in the 5K. I think we have a good chance to go to state as a team.”
Rainier’s Sophie Beadle was the other South Sound runner to win, claiming the freshman girls division in 15:31.12.
Caleb Olson of Hanford won the sophomore boys (12:08.97) with Shelton’s William Johnson finishing fourth (12:40.46). Hannah Kneeshaw of Prairie was first in the sophomore girls division (14:40.29) with Black Hills’ Ava Shakell finishing third (15:00.21). Jackson’s Caleb Grode won the junior boys (12:17.81) with Tumwater’s Joseph Morrissey crossing in third (12:27.19).
Cody Klingelhoffer of Bush won a combined boys and girls middle school event.
