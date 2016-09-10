Gunther romps again as Olympia routs Rogers, 49-7

If there was any question how Olympia High School would settle in to the Class 4A South Puget Sound League — projected to be one of the toughest leagues in the state — here’s an answer.
The Bears are doing just fine.
Two weeks into the season, Olympia (2-0, 2-0 4A SPSL) has two satisfying wins against two programs — Rogers and Emerald Ridge — that have been staples in the 4A SPSL for years.
Saturday night’s 49-7 rout of Rogers at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup is the latest example of Olympia’s consistent ability to compete, regardless of who or where it plays.
“This is a tough, tough league and every Friday — or every Saturday in tonight’s case — you’ve got to come ready to play,” Olympia coach Bill Beattie said. “They came out and kind of got after us at the start, we had to make a few adjustments, but our kids just did a fantastic job and had a heck of a first half for us.”
For the second consecutive week, Olympia running back Scott Gunther ran circles around the opposing defense. Gunther sped forward, cut to the sideline behind Skyler Davis’ block midway through the first quarter, and bolted into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.
Gunther added three more touchdown runs of 52, 5 and 67 yards.
“We’ve come up and did exactly what we wanted — punched every team in the face right off the bat,” he said. “It’s just been great.”
Gunther’s four touchdown runs — and the six he recorded last week in Olympia’s 55-33 win over Emerald Ridge — give him 10 in two weeks.
Is it safe to say he’s feeling better after missing two games with a shoulder injury late last season?
“Yeah, a lot,” Gunther said. “The (offensive) line has been just amazing, too. Just picking up from last year.”
Olympia finished with 290 rushing yards. Gunther accounted for 182 on 14 carries.
“He’s just an absolute warrior,” Beattie said. “We were able to cut down a lot of his carries tonight, which was really nice.”
The Bears limited Rogers to 211 yards of offense, and allowed one touchdown late in the third quarter. Neither the Rams, nor Emerald Ridge last week, threatened the Bears much.
Next week, Olympia hosts Bellarmine Prep (2-0, 1-0) — a familiar foe from the disbanded 4A Narrows League — in what should be a significant test.
Gunther watched Olympia lose a 16-13 heartbreaker from the sidelines last year.
“This year I get to play,” he said. “I’m just excited.”
The Lions were ranked eighth in the Associated Press’ latest high school football poll, which was released Wednesday. Olympia has not cracked the top 10 this season.
“I know that they’ll be very well prepared and well coached,” Beattie said. “We’ve had nothing but great battles with them when we were in the Narrows League, and we expect the same thing now being here in the South Puget Sound League.”
Tenino 37, at Bellevue Christian 20: In his first year coaching at Tenino, Tim Bullus wanted to start on a positive note. Two weeks and two wins into the season, he appears to be doing just that.
Saturday night at Lake Washington High School, the Beavers’ leading duo of quarterback Miles Cannon and tight end Spencer Brewer connected seven times for 177 yards and two touchdowns — including a 57-yard gain in the fourth quarter.
“We really want to change the mindset of the program, and have the players buy in to what we are saying — especially seniors already having gone through several coaches,” Bullus said.
Cannon finished with 300 total yards, and four touchdowns.
Defensively, Brewer added 10 tackles — including four for losses. Defensive end Tyrick Weyrauch recorded two sacks for Tenino, and Riley Wright had a fumble recovery and an interception.
“They play with a chip on their shoulder and buy in to the system,” Bullus said. “We had such a small number of kids in the beginning and now we are doubling that number because kids want to be a part of something special.”
Staff writer Jordan Whitford contrituted to this report.
Olympia 21 21 7 0_49
Rogers 0 0 7 0_7
Summary:
O — Scott Gunther 21 run (Skyler Davis kick)
O — Gunther 52 run (Davis kick)
O — Torren Effland 47 interception return (Davis kick)
O — Gunther 5 run (Davis kick)
O — Gunther 67 run (Davis kick)
O — Connor Clark 27 pass from Ketner Young (Davis kick)
O — Owen Shea 34 run (Davis kick)
R — Koby Barker 2 pass from Makaio Gillespie (John Hunt kick)
Comments