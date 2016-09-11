Olympia 49, Rogers 7: Scott Gunther rushes for 4 TDs as Bears roll

Rainier head coach Terry Shaw starts off the Mountaineers’ August 24th morning practice as they prepare for a pre-season contest against Washington High School. Key returning starters for Rainier will include Brayden Lasher and Ian Russell.
Sid Otton, 72, will retire at the end of this season as the all-time winningest high school football coach in Washington state history. He has a career record of 384-129 in 48 seasons, six state titles and 26 playoff appearances. He is revered by many for his mellow, effective coaching style, and it is widely agreed his career will go unmatched.
New coach Tim Bullus has reworked Tenino's offense this season. The Beavers are running a high tempo, no huddle offense, anchored by a veteran offensive line and experienced skill players at running back and tight end.
Coming off of a 10-1 record last year, the one loss coming in the Class 2A state playoffs, River Ridge is counting on a core group of seniors to lead it into the postseason. One of the leaders of that group is 2015 AP all-state selection Kelle Sanders, a WSU commit at defensive end who will also play quarterback this season.
For the first time in 25 years, the North Thurston High School football program has a new coach. Since Rocky Patchin (151 wins in 24 seasons with the Rams and seven state-playoff appearances) retired last season, new head coach William Garrow has overhauled the program, including revamping practices and the program's social media effort.
Timberline moves into the new 3A South Sound Conference after the 4A Narrows League disbanded earlier this year. The Blazers are anchored by a veteran offensive line, which features brothers Camren and Chase Bowes.