September 13, 2016 8:53 AM

Girls soccer preview: Top teams, players, predictions and storylines

Black Hills returns several players after a record-breaking season in 2015, but Tumwater could contend with the Wolves for the 2A EvCo title. Capital and the rest of the area’s 3A schools now have Gig Harbor to scuffle with, and Olympia is off to a quick start in its first season in the 4A SPSL.

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER PRIMER

TEAM TO BEAT

Black Hills advanced to the Class 2A state quarterfinals for the first time in its history last season, before it was uprooted by Squalicum — the two-time defending state champion. Prolific scorer Joslin Lindsay — Black Hills’ all-time career record holder with 78 goals — is gone. But, midfielders Sydney Lowe and Bella Brown — both 2A EvCo first-teamers last year — are back to pace the Wolves. And Lindsay’s younger sister, Emma, adds another swift foot to the mix at forward.

TOP STORYLINES

1. CROSSTOWN CLASH

Similar to most years, the two meetings between Black Hills and Tumwater this season will likely determine which team wins the 2A EvCo title. Both teams have several all-league selections returning, and the ever present crosstown rivalry only stirs the competition more.

2. TIDES COULD SHIFT

Central Kitsap isn’t the only powerhouse Capital must contend with anymore. With both 4A and 3A Narrows Leagues dissolved, Gig Harbor — last year’s 4A Narrows champ and state tournament qualifier — joins the newly created 3A South Sound Conference. Expect a skirmish at the top.

3. STARTING FRESH

First-year coach Tamara Liska — an assistant at Capital the past two years — hasn’t started the same lineup during Olympia’s first three games. The Bears have that much depth — including 10 seniors. They’re also off to a 3-0 start in their inagural season in the 4A SPSL.

LEAGUE FAVORITES

4A SPSL — Puyallup.

3A SSC — Gig Harbor.

2A SPSL (Sound Division) — Highline.

2A EvCo — Black Hills.

1A EvCo — Hoquiam.

MARK THE DATE

Oct. 11: Black Hills at Tumwater, 7:00 p.m.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

POS.

NAME

SCHOOL

YEAR

M

Bella Brown

Black Hills

Jr.

Was a 2A EvCo first-teamer as a defender last season, and expected to control tempo. The “heartbeat” of the Wolves’ program, coach James Corbin says.

F/M

Jenna Killman

Olympia

Sr.

The University of New Mexico commit is Olympia’s leading attacker — and has already connected for three goals, two assists in three games — as it heads into the 4A SPSL.

M

Chloe Lamenzo

Capital

Sr.

Played anywhere and everywhere last season, and was a 3A Narrows League first teamer as a defender. Will focus on attacking this year. Also plays for Seattle Reign Academy.

M

Sydney Lowe

Black Hills

Jr.

Attacking midfielder for the Wolves was a 2A EvCo first-teamer last season. Impactful and dangerous — a huge threat on offense, Corbin says.

D

Kayse Smack

Tumwater

Sr.

Physical and dominant on the ball, last year’s 2A EvCo defensive player of the year was also an all-area and all-state selection.

BEST OF THE REST

4A — GK Carly Becker, Olympia, sr.; D Chloe Gentry, Olympia, soph.; M Bella Hood, Olympia, sr.; D Olivia Kay, Olympia, sr.; F Ciel McDonald, Olympia, jr.; F/M/D Maddie Moen, Olympia, sr.; F/M Ruby Roedell, Olympia, sr.

3A — M Samantha Brubaker, Capital, jr.; D Anika Davison, Shelton, sr.; F Ariana Dose, Shelton, sr.; M Autumn Hakes, North Thurston, soph.; GK Megan Hulett, Timberline, jr.; D Michelle Hyland, North Thurston, soph.; M Josie Kirk, North Thurston, jr.; D Abigail Lamfers, Timberline, jr.; D Paige Murray, Capital, jr.; F Lexi Sapegin, Yelm, soph.; F Olivia Warnick, North Thurston, jr.; M Maddy Welling, Timberline, jr.; M Sydney Wilson, Capital, jr.

2A — F Bella Foos, Tumwater, sr.; GK Devin Herbert, Black Hills, fr.; M Mikayla Kee, Tumwater, sr.; GK Courtney Leifers, Centralia, jr.; F Emma Lindsay, Black Hills, jr.; M McKenna Moon, W.F. West, sr.; M Stephanie Moore, Tumwater, sr.; M Arianna Silva, Centralia, sr.; D Sierra Snyder, Tumwater, sr.; M Nereida Soto, W.F. West, sr.; M Ana Ulrigg, Centralia, soph.

1A — F Alanna Dowies, Tenino, jr.; M Lara Kershaw, Tenino, soph.; M Ryann Wacther-Strange, Tenino, jr.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

